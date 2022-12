Not Available

In 'Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant', MTV documents the journey of six famous couples to parenthood. MTV fans will be able to enjoy the highs and lows that take place before the birth of the children during the show, from ultrasounds and baby showers to the magical moment when the newborn is brought home. The show uses interviews, self-filmed video diaries and more to show viewers the peaks and troughs of pregnancy, bringing them closer to their favorite stars than ever.