Two teams of celebrities face off to win in a game of movie-themed charades. Participants include Stanley Tucci, Lorraine Bracco, Julianna Margulies, Bebe Neuwirth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Billy Baldwin, Hank Azaria, Rosie Perez and Carson Kressley. Actor Chad Lowe, his wife and Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank, and director-actor Bob Balabanm of "Gosford Park" are the executive producers.