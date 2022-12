Not Available

In "Celebrity Close Calls," for many, fame is a dream - critical acclaim, privilege, wealth, and a world of adoring fans. But in a split second, everything can disappear. In this new BIO series, celebrities' exclusive firsthand accounts, accompanied by cinematic reenactments, relive the moments they were confronted with true danger. These true stories should be obituaries, tragic endings to phenomenal lives. Except for one thing: every one of them lived to tell the tale.