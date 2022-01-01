Not Available

Celebrity Coach Trip 1 was the first series of Celebrity Coach Trip which was filmed from 6 to 17 September 2010 as is made clear from the reference from the Channel 4 website and began showing on 8 November 2010. This series eventually changed the voting rules from Day 5 to Day 9 where from that day there would be no more yellow cards on the trip until future series, and the couple that received the most amount of votes would be sent home immediately since arrival into Hungary in history and there being, only at a maximum, six couples, instead of the usual seven. The series involved six celebrity couples travelling on a two-week tour. Tour guide Brendan Sheerin, narrator Dave Vitty, coach driver Paul Donald and the MT09 MTT registration all returned for this series, which aired on Channel 4.