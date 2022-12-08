Not Available

This investigative series delves into controversial and sensational cases involving some of the most prominent entertainment figures of our time. "Celebrity Crime Files" seeks to uncover the truth behind headline-making events, such as celebrity homicides like the fatal hotel shooting of Sam Cooke or the murder of once up-and-coming R&B singer LaLa Brown; or unexplained mysteries, like the disappearance of basketball star Brian Williams aka Bison Dele and many more. Each episode introduces the case of a celebrated figure then it takes the audience through the rise of the celebrity's life to an intimate exploration of their publicized tragedy or downfall. Through dramatic recreations surrounding the events, eyewitness accounts, culture experts, family, friends and/or colleagues, a clear picture emerges of the days leading up to the fateful moment and thereafter. Created and produced by K2 Pictures. (Source: TV One)