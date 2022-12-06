Not Available

Celebrity Duets is a new show produced by Simon Cowell, who is best-known for his role in American Idol. Similiar to Dancing with Celebrities, Celebrity Duets takes established singing stars and pairs them with with celebrities who are normally outside the music industry. The show will follow the professional singers as they instruct their celebrity partners, choose songs and perform duets in front of a panel of judges and a live studio audience on Thursday nights. Viewers will vote on their favorites, and their results will be shown on Friday nights. Contestants are competing for charity.