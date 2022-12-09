Celebrity Gogglebox

Not Available

After the success of 2018's `Gogglebox' celebrity special for `Stand Up to Cancer', Gogglebox returns to the screens with a new six-part celebrity version. Some of Britain's recognisable famous faces share their sharp, insightful, funny and emotional views on popular and topical TV shows. Celebs become opinionated viewers on everything from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories. Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw will appear in all six episodes alongside his niece, Liv, as will TV host Rylan Clark-Neal who watches television with his mother, Linda. Other familiar faces include `Strictly Come Dancing' professional Oti Mabuse, alongside her two sisters, as well as Chris Eubank Sr and Jr, actor Sheila Hancock, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, and more.