Not Available

Can someone actually become wealthier after they die? In this revealing hour-long factual series viewers will find out how rich the famous actually were when they died and the surprising fortunes being made years after they’re gone. Celebrity Legacies gives the full story on who tried to lay claim to the inheritance and who finally got it. Plus, which celebrities lived lavishly but passed on penniless and who inherited their debts? Celebrity Legacies also looks at how some celebrity’s fortunes have grown since they passed and how some are still making the highest-paid lists years after their death. Celebrity Legacies will explore the stories and estates of Whitney Houston, James Gandolfini, John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Heath Ledger among others. Celebrity Legacies is produced by CMJ Productions.