Not Available

Celebrity Poker Showdown features five celebrities competing against each other for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool in a game of No Limit Texas Hold'em poker for the charity of their choice. Each week a new crop of stars take to the table to challenge their peers. The winners from the first five games go on to compete in the championship in sixth episode finale. Viewers will have the inside track on the hands the different players are holding via hidden cameras. They will also be able to hear from the eliminated players, who will watch the remainder of their respective matches from the Loser's Lounge, via closed circuit television. Celebrity Poker Showdown is hosted by comedian/actor Kevin Pollak (A Few Good Men, The Usual Suspects) joined by expert poker commentator Phil Gordon. Gordon is a world class poker player who has won nearly $1,000,000 in poker tournaments in the last two years including a 4th place finish in the 2001 World Series of Poker and a first place fin