Celebrity Splash! is an Australian reality television series that follows celebrities as they try to master the art of diving. The program will premiere on Channel Seven on April 29, 2013 and will be hosted by Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies. The celebrities perform each week in front of a panel of judges and a live audience in an Olympic-size diving pool with the result each week partly determined by public vote. The format for the show is a franchise that originated in the Netherlands by television production company Eyeworks., and was broadcast on SBS 6 as Sterren Springen (Celebrities Jump). The British version is known as Splash!.