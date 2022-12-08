Not Available

Celebrity Sweetheart

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lee Ma Ri is a famous actress that is actively pursued by four men. The four men come from different backgrounds and have different aspirations. One is a literature graduate student who dreams of becoming a writer (Yoo Ji Tae), another is a famous photographer (Choi Phillip), the third is the heir to a major chaebol family (Ki Tae Young), and the last man chasing after Ma Ri is a young executive who works at a media corporation (Lee Ki Woo).

Cast

Choi Ji-wooLee Ma-ri
Lee Ki-WooJung Woo-jin
Yu Ji-Tae
Cha Ye-ryun

View Full Cast >

Images