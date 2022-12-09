Celebrity Task Force

Not Available

Dag Otto Lauritzen invites 14 celebrities to take part in a boot-camp style military competition. It portrays hard military discipline, daily tasks and competitions. The end goal is to make a better version of them self and to take parth in a 4 man end game mission. They will have to tackle stressful situations and have the courage to overcome their biggest fairs, phobias and show willpower when it really matters. The last 4 in the competition will get the chance to go on a special mission where a winner will be crowned.