he story is set in the prosperous and peaceful Celestial Dynasty. Celestial Authority Academy is built by the four imperial families who try to consolidate their family's position though it. And imperial families fight with one another to get a spot in it. A famous, talented, and well-loved writer (the Empress is one of his hardcore fan!) enrolls in the academy in his own right and without taking the entrance exam. Unexpectedly, this good-looking, gifted young man turns out to be a girl. And many men eventually fall for her. What follows is a insanely sweet, grandiose campus love story.