Not Available

Cellmate Secrets revisits some of the most infamous stories of headline grabbing criminals as part of Lifetime's Summer of Secrets line up. Angie Harmon (Rizzoli and Isles) narrates the series, which reveals new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give first-hand accounts of their time with the famed felons and defendants. This season reexamines the high-profile case of Casey Anthony, now nearing the 10th anniversary of when Casey was acquitted for the murder of her daughter Caylee, as well as the story of Joyce Mitchell, the woman who aided two convicts in their escape from prison in Dannemora, NY.