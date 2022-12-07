Not Available

Series about elite policemen selected to become part of the special group of the Central Brigade, ascribed to the General Directorate of State Security, to conduct high level investigations, such as organized crime, interenational delinquency, drug trafficking or mass murders. Next to the professional work of its components, a psychological and personal profile of the characters is presented, especially the leader of the group, a gypsy commissioner, named Manuel Flores and performed by Imanol Arias, true individual protagonist of the series. Along with him work the honest and sober Commissioner Poveda, the violent agent Marchena, the sophisticated Lucas and the lush Pacheco. Some of the events described are real.