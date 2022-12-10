Central Ikegami Police

Not Available

Police chief in a blue-collar part of town called Central Ikegami, Keisuke is known for his laziness. But looks can be deceiving! Having graduated from an elite university, Keisuke merely prefers to lead an unassuming life without all the politics of climbing the department ladder. But the chief always gets the job done when the people need him, and they appreciate his unpretentious attitude. Some are sure to be surprised when they underestimate this deceptively folksy crime-fighter!