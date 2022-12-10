Not Available

Central Ikegami Police

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    TELEPACK co.,ltd.

    Police chief in a blue-collar part of town called Central Ikegami, Keisuke is known for his laziness. But looks can be deceiving! Having graduated from an elite university, Keisuke merely prefers to lead an unassuming life without all the politics of climbing the department ladder. But the chief always gets the job done when the people need him, and they appreciate his unpretentious attitude. Some are sure to be surprised when they underestimate this deceptively folksy crime-fighter!

    Cast

