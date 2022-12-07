Not Available

Behind the scenes documentary made over a year at the Great Central Railway is ready to transmit The Great Central Railway runs between Loughborough and Leicester North, passing through the stations of Quorn and Rothley. This is the only double track heritage railway where two full size steam engines can pass each other just as they did in the golden age of steam. CENTRAL STEAM, produced by multi award-winning independent production company Isis Media, goes behind the scenes at the railway, filming over a year as a small core staff and hundreds of volunteers put on passenger services and special events. The programme starts on the ‘Discovery Shed’ channel on 16th October at 10pm and runs for 15 weeks. Steam engines on the mainline finished in the 1960s but by the 1970s, a band of steam enthusiasts were determined to save this beloved part of our industrial heritage. The Great Central Railway is now a magnet for steam fans old and young who relish the nostalgia of the steam era and the thrill of these mighty metal beasts. Across the series we discover the history of the railway, including the story of the TPO – the ‘Travelling Post Office’ where the post was sorted on mail trains as they sped through the night, and the ‘Windcutters’ – freight trains that carried coal from the Nottinghamshire coalfields to London and the South of England.