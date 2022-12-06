Not Available

CMT will examine the origins, history and roots of country music in a 13-part series, A Century of Country. Hosted by Emmy Award winner James Garner, the in-depth documentary series traces the amazing journey through the songs, stories and stars that have brought country music alive. Airing Jan. 5 through March 30, A Century of Country will premiere a new installment each Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the telecast of CMT Grand Ole Opry Live. Country music is America's music, rooted in the nation's history. But the sound that once echoed only through the Appalachian Mountains now echoes in sold-out stadiums around the world and is the most listened-to radio format by adults in the United States. A Century of Country takes viewers into the studios, living rooms, honky tonks and saloons that gave birth to distinctive musical styles. From hillbilly to rockabilly, from Western swing to the "Nashville Sound,