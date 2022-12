Not Available

On “Cesar 911,” the world’s most loved dog behaviorist, Cesar Millan, rescues neighborhoods terrorized by badly misbehaving pooches. Each week, Cesar is called in by whistleblowers who tell on the four-legged thugs who scare neighbors, clients, friends, and even family members! Cesar surprises dog owners to witness the chaos firsthand and uses his unmatched expertise to bring balance to the dogs and humans.