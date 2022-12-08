Cesar Millan's Leader of the Pack

Not Available

World-renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan searches for the perfect candidates to adopt rescued dogs. These dogs have behavioral issues that have prevented them from finding new homes. In each episode, Cesar will decide, out of three candidates, who is the best pack leader to adopt a dog after testing them in a series of challenges over two days. The goal is to make the right match and place these difficult dogs in the most compatible home. Cesar’s mission: save abandoned dogs from incarceration and euthanasia and raise awareness of the desperate situation these dogs live in around the world.