C'est La Vie, Mon Chéri

The story starts out with Kit and Mun being complete strangers. Kit breaks up with superstar Tracy after being with her for 5 years and moves out to live in a place called Yau Ma Tei. Kit becomes good friends with a neighbouring family (Mun's family) who sing every night in Temple Street for a living. As Tracy becomes more hateful of Kit and Mun, Kit and Mun unnoticingly develops a closer relationship everyday. With the audience having to wait impatiently for the two to get together, Kit makes a swift move at the end of episode 15 and kisses Mun on the lips for the first time. Together, the couple go through a series of downfalls like Tracy stealing a song Kit wrote for Mun, Mun seeing her divorced father again, Ling leaving the family, and Kit rebonding with his mother. Just when Mun and Kit are closer than ever, fate turns against them. In episode 23, the two talk about marriage and right after a phone call where Mun told Kit not to buy an expensive wedding ring, Mun falls on the ground foreshadowing bone tumor will return to haunt her. Mun, once the strongest character in the story, loses her cheerfulness and optimism.