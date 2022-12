Not Available

Chadam lives as the "chosen one" in the hyper-stylized and exaggerated metropolitan island city of Vulture. His power of imagination is strong enough to physically change his environment and, therefore, his world ... to save it from evil. The series finds Chadam in a place of refuge where he and others have retreated to plan their attack against a serial killer known as Viceroy. Chadam is a 3D animated web series from artist Alex Pardee and produced by Jace Hall.