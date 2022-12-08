Not Available

As featured in a new 10-episode reality series, Stacy Poitras leads a rag-tag bunch of the country’s premiere chainsaw artists who battle blades breaking, chainsaws bursting into flames and agitating each other as they manage to deliver incredible works of art—and a really good time. CHAINSAW GANG is produced by A Smith & Co. Productions, with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton, and Anthony Storm serving as executive producers along with Stacy Poitras, and Matt Miller serving as supervising producer. Claire McCabe and Jayson Dinsmore serve as executive producers for CMT.