Not Available

The show follows an elementary school boy artist named Rudy who has a special talent: he can draw a portal on a chalkboard and enter the world dubbed appropriately ChalkZone. Once in ChalkZone, Rudy has the ability to interact with drawing that were once on chalkboards and have been erased. This show has a lot to do with the childhood theory of where drawings go after they are erased as well as teamwork to stop even the weirdest scenario.