Challenge of the SuperFriends

Banded together from remote galaxies, 13 of the most sinister villains of all time - the Legion of Doom! Dedicated to a single object, the conquest of the universe! Only one group dares to challenge this inter-galactic threat - The SuperFriends! Challenge is a sequel to the two earlier Super Friends shows. It drops Zan and Jayna from the previous incarnation and makes several "guest stars" full members of the Justice League, giving us a membership of Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Robin, Hawkman, Flash, Green Lantern, Black Vulcan, Samurai, and Apache Chief. Pitted against them are some real villains - the Legion of Doom: 13 of the most powerful supervillains from "remote galaxies" (well, 12 + Black Manta... :) ). Who are they? Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Solomon Grundy, the Riddler, the Scarecrow, Bizarro, Cheetah, Black Manta, Giganta, Gorilla Grodd, Sinestro, Captain Cold, and the Toyman. Okay, everyone but Brainiac, Sinestro, and Bizarro was from Earth (most of the ga