Tommy is a DIY action man-who-can, determined to train an army of raw recruits desperate to learn how to fix things properly and learn the basics. Set in England, in a house which becomes Tommy’s DIY academy, each episode sees two different homeowners being shown the DIY ropes. Full of tips, instructional animations and Tommy’s wisdom and bonhomie, it’s a must-watch series for anyone needing the confidence and the knowledge to do it themselves.