Chamkar Sneh House

20 years ago, Suree stole Pranee's newborn daughter to impersonate her child. To defuse the story that she pretended to be pregnant to catch Chalit, Pranee's husband, and used this child as a tool to break up Chalit and Pranee. which she succeeded The stress of the child's recovery plus the pressure that her husband had a mistress led Mercy to ask for a divorce from Chalit. and declare that they will not burn ghosts again This fact is known only to Suree and Nim, the jealous relatives of Pranee who helped plot the kidnapping.