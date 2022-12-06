Not Available

In this UK series, Stephen Crane (played by Clive Owen) is the Chancer, a young London business analyst, ingenious con-man and social outsider who is called in to rescue Douglas Motors, a collapsing sports car company owned by the stylish Douglas family. Crane works for Kleber's Bank and develops an ambitious plan to acquire new investors, but a shady past under a different name is fast catching up with him. The second season of the drama opens with the Chancer finishing a prison sentence for insider trading...