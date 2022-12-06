Not Available

Based around the Taylors, a family that suddenly find themselves rich, Chances was an attempt at a nighttime soap for adults that liked their stories raunchy. The main character Alex found himself thrown into a world of drugs, sex, gangsters and a mysterious figure that appeared to guide his every move. A lot of the characters met their end in incredible ways but the production team behind Chances was rock solid with people from Neighbours and A Country Practice involved. David Phillips, a prolific writer, was the drive behind the series as senior writer and story consultant. In the end the stories became wilder and the focus of the series changed to include a less liked character base at a mysterious advertising group called Waco. It lasted just over a year.