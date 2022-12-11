Change love change planet

Not Available

When he goes back in time to 100 years in the past, a love story crosses the world. That time brought him and her to meet, so it started!! Channel One 31 joins hands with JSL to deliver a giant drama, Love Lak Phop , romantic-comedy. with an interesting new plot ready full of beautiful pictures and the grandest scene when young Pete (Film Thanaphat), a famous influencer On the social world of the year 2563, but still has 15 million baht in debt, has found a way to pay off the debt until I found a passbook with fixed deposits since the days of Grandfather But then the unexpected happened. make him break through the passbook back in the past to the reign of King Rama VI, the accident Causing him to travel back 100 years ago,