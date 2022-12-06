Not Available

In times of war, humour is hardly a defence, but it was the thing that got six young men through the humiliation and disgrace of surrender and the helplessness of incarceration in the notorious WWll Japanese Prison Camp called Changi. With its sudden shifts from past to present, from light-hearted camaraderie to moments of surreal terror, from intense reality to dream fantasy, Changi is a unique drama that captures the horrors of war, the pain of memory and the power of laughter.