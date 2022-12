Not Available

Channel 4's Comedy Gala is a British stand-up comedy benefit show organised Channel 4 in aid of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. The gig is filmed live at the O2 Arena in London, and then broadcast later by Channel 4. An inaugural gala was held in 2010, while a second gala was held in 2011. A third Gala aired in May 2012. A fourth Gala was filmed on Saturday 18th May 2013 at O2 Arena.