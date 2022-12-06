Not Available

The award-winning Channel One is the flagship of the Channel One Network. Channel One News is a daily, televised, 15-minute newscast that is beamed via satellite during the school year to each of the 12,000 schools in the Channel One Network community. Channel One News features stories on breaking news and in-depth issues that affect the world, the nation and specifically, America's teenagers. Since its first broadcast in 1990, Channel One News has garnered more than 150 news and educational programming honors, including the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award.