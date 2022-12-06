Not Available

Channel Umptee-3 is a secret television station located in the white space between channels. It's transmitted by a small band of wildly enthusiastic television pirates Ogden, Holey Moley and Sheldon S. Cargo, who drive around in the Umptee-3 news van broadcasting stuff that's entirely too cool, too weird, and too wonderful for regular television. And best of all, it's all true. It's all about the world we live in. If you know how to look at it (and Channel Umptee-3 knows how to look at it!) the world is a magical place.