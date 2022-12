Not Available

Channing (a.k.a The Young and the Bold) was a 60 minutes ABC drama which featured Joseph Howe (Jason Evers), a young college English professor, who finds out he has a lot to learn from his older colleague Dean Fred Baker (Henry Jones) The setting was a mythical college, Channing University. Channing was a Byco production for Revue Studios. It aired on Wednesday nights at 10:00 pm. There were a total of 26 episodes, you can view the episode guide to find out more about those.