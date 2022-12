Not Available

Chantiers looks at eight major construction projects which Quebec undertook in the 1960s and 1970s, from initial idea and concept, to production, and impact on society. These projects had a number of things in common: their size, scope and technical and technological challenges, the ideological debate they fostered, the domino effect of subsequent projects they engendered... and other mega-construction issues which Quebec had to face for the first time in its history.