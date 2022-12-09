Not Available

Viral videos flood the Internet when a spontaneously chaotic event is haphazardly captured on film. These heart-stopping moments are at the center of the new Science Channel series, CHAOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA. The series features user-generated content from disastrous situations and is deconstructed with incredible statistics to reveal the life-saving science at the center of the unbelievable events. Ten all-new episode feature scenes from catastrophic weather, amazing tales of human endurance, disastrous engineering fails, astonishing animal attacks and incredible real time footage of near fatal accidents.