Charles II: The Power and the Passion

Not Available

Charles II The Power & The Passion is set in the corridors and bedrooms of power, and takes place during a pivotal moment in our history, when the conflict between monarch and state is at a crossroads. Alongside Adrian Hodges's four-part drama Charles II The Power & The Passion, BBC One showed three accompanying documentaries. Cromwell Warts And All tells the story of Oliver Cromwell and uncovers the real reason why he wanted to destroy Charles I. The Boy Who Would Be King gave an insight into the early years of Charles II and reveals the dramatic events that shaped this complex and contradictory character. The Making Of Charles II The Power & The Passion A documentary going behind the scenes on the BBC's sumptuous, sensual four part drama chronicling the reign of the merry monarch. Filmed in Prague, Czech Republic.