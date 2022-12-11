Charles - The Destiny of a Prince

Not Available

Charles Windsor, heir to the British Crown, remains one of the most publicized figures in the world to this day. But who really is this prince as the ordinary retirement age approaches? Prisoner of a ritual and of obligations which enclose him like a straitjacket, Charles nevertheless knew how to forge a destiny by inventing a role of his own, made of everything except wait-and-see. He is shaking up the establishment, leading his own crusades, freeing his word from constitutional rules that are too rigid for his liking. This prince, so famous, remains to be discovered.