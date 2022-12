Not Available

Charley is inseparable from his furry friend and confidant, Mimmo, a playful, loveable teddy bear. Together, they discover in amazement the charming seaside village that Charley and his parents are moving to, but happiness is mixed with jealousy upon the arrival of Charlie’s new baby sister. With Pauley and Lily, his new friends, Charley begins a courageous and frightening investigation into a mysterious shape that is kidnapping the toys of the village…