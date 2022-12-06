Charley Boorman: By Any Means

Not Available

By Any Means is Charley Boorman's television series, following the Long Way Down star's epic adventure from Wicklow in Ireland to Sydney, Australia. Pushing his love of two wheels to one side, Charley uses over 110 modes of transport to traverse land and water, exploring 25 countries and three continents on the way. Charley Boorman embarks on a second series of By Any Means, this time starting his adventure in Sydney and travelling up the Pacific Rim through Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan, to finish in Tokyo, Japan.