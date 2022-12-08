Not Available

In the first series of "Charley Boorman's Extreme Frontiers" we follow Charley and Russ Malkin as they attempt to travel 10,300 mile across Canada, the world’s second largest country. They travel across the country mainly on motorbikes as they visit all of the 10 Canadian Provinces, 2 Frontiers, 3 Oceans and 4 Extreme Frontiers from East to West. In the second series, we follow Charley and Russ again as they travel 6,000 miles overland in South Africa on BMW GS Adventure motorcycles. Charley and the boys return in Series 3 for their latest adventure. Starting in Hawaii, Charlie moves to Alaska, then to the Eastern seaboard and down to the Southern states, inland to the Gulf of Mexico, up again to the Rockies and finishing on the Pacific Coast at Los Angeles.