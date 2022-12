Not Available

Written by Dublin-born award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Colin Teevan and directed by Kenny Glenaan and Charlie McCarthy, the drama based on real events explores the emergence of modern Ireland through charting the rise and fall of the charismatic and divisive figure of Charles J. Haughey. The drama covers the period from Charles J. Haughey’s bid for power in 1979 and chronicles his attempts to maintain that power until his departure from politics in 1992.