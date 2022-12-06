Charlie and Lola

Not Available

I have this little sister, Lola. She is small and very funny. Charlie & Lola is fun series targeted at preschool audiences about a boy named Charlie and his sister, Lola. Featuring a unique "collage" animation style and catchy background themes, the show follows the pair as Charlie helps out his often rather independent-minded sister, Lola. Lola can be rather firm-minded when it comes to things like not wanting to go to bed, or doing things on her own, but Charlie doesn't mind too much --- he knows how to come up with a creative solution to help Lola see a different point of view. Viewers can accompany the two as they travel to fantastic worlds using their amazing imaginations. Charlie & Lola is based on a series of books by Lauren Child, who works on the show as an associate producer.