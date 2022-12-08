Charlie Chaplin Show

Not Available

Charlie Chaplin started his film career at Keystone. His first contract was drawn up in July 1913. After some adjustments, Chaplin signed with Keystone on 25 September. The contract stipulated a year's work at $150 a week. In 1915, the Essanay Film Manufacturing Company sent Chaplin an offer of $1,250 a week with a signing bonus of $10,000. In 1916, a contract was negotiated with Mutual that amounted to $670,000 a year, making Chaplin -- at 26 years old -- one of the highest paid people in the world. In June 1917, Chaplin signed to complete eight films for First National Exhibitors' Circuit in return for $1 million.