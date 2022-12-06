Not Available

Charlotte was raised by her father, a former French nobleman, who is now living on a ranch in Quebec, Canada. Although motherless, Charlotte was a happy girl until her 12th birthday, surrounded by a loving father and many friendly animals. On that day, however, a package arrives from her “mother”, who was supposedly dead. After Charlotte’s father dies, this mother comes to live with her. At the same time, Charlotte meets a strange boy. This is only the beginning of many heartbreaking incidents in the little girl’s life, but in the end, her trusting and optimistic nature wins over all hardship and Charlotte is able to regain happiness.