Charlotte (2015)

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

P.A.Works

Special abilities occur among a small percentage of boys and girls in puberty. Yū Otosaka uses his power without others knowing, and lives a fairly normal, average school life. Before him suddenly appears a girl, Nao Tomori. Due to his meeting with her, the fate of special power-users will be exposed.

Cast

Kouki UchiyamaYu Otosaka (voice)
Ayane SakuraNoa Tomori (voice)
Maaya UchidaYusa / Misa Nishimori (voice)
Momo AsakuraAyumi Otosaka (voice)
Natsuki HanaeMaedomari
Asami SetoMedoki

