Charlotte (2015)

Special abilities occur among a small percentage of boys and girls in puberty. Yū Otosaka uses his power without others knowing, and lives a fairly normal, average school life. Before him suddenly appears a girl, Nao Tomori. Due to his meeting with her, the fate of special power-users will be exposed.
|Kouki Uchiyama
|Yu Otosaka (voice)
|Ayane Sakura
|Noa Tomori (voice)
|Maaya Uchida
|Yusa / Misa Nishimori (voice)
|Momo Asakura
|Ayumi Otosaka (voice)
|Natsuki Hanae
|Maedomari
|Asami Seto
|Medoki
