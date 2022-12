Not Available

Charters & Caldicott first appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's 1938 film "The Lady Vanishes'. Now retired from "doing something at the Foreign Office" they share a passion for cricket. They find themselves caught up in mystery, murder and mayhem after discovering the body of a young woman in Caldicott's London flat, and bungle their way through intrigue and more murder until they end up - inevitably - at a cricket match. Stars Robin Bailey, Michael Aldridge, Caroline Blakiston.