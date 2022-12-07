Not Available

Chase (2010)

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Warner Bros. Television

"Chase" is a lightning-fast drama that drops viewers smack into the middle of a game of cat-and-mouse as a team of U.S. Marshals hunts down America's most dangerous fugitives. U.S. Marshal Annie Frost, a cowboy boot-wearing deputy whose sharp mind and unique Texas upbringing help her track down violent criminals on the run. Starring as the members of Frost's elite team are Jimmy Godfrey, an East Texas kid who never grew up and is a true American cowboy; Marco Martinez, a good intelligence guy who loves to talk; and Daisy Ogbaa, a weapons/tactical specialist and a woman of few words. Rounding out the cast is Luke Watson, the fresh-faced newcomer whose Washington, D.C. upbringing did little to prepare him for the Lone Star State.

Rose RollinsDaisy Ogbaa
Jesse MetcalfeLuke Watson
Amaury NolascoMarco Martinez
Cole HauserJimmy Godfrey
Kelli GiddishAnnie Nolan Frost

