Chased by Dinosaurs

Includes Land of Giants, The Giant Claw and Sea Monsters. You’ll be on the edge of your seat when the creators of the groundbreaking Walking With Series... send zoologist Nigel Marvin back in time in three Walking With Dinosaurs specials. Come face to face with the monsters of the Mesozoic when Nigel sets out to track down the owner of The Giant Claw. Witness the battle between history’s largest predator and it’s even more gigantic prey in Cretaceous-era South America – the Land of Giants. And dive into the world’s most dangerous depths in the three spine-tingling episodes of Chased by Sea Monsters!